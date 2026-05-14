West Bengal HS 12th Result 2026 Out: Download Link Here

WB HS 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the Class 12 results today, May 14, 2026. Students can now access their scorecards/marksheets on the board's official websites result.wb.gov.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in or via the NDTV board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results.

How To Download Result Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on "LIVE:Board Exam Results 2026"

Then, click on the "West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit" button.

Save and download your marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link To Download (Via NDTV)

Direct Link To Download (Via Official Website)

How To Download Result Via Official Website?

Visit the WBCHSE official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Click on the "West Bengal HS Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the Class 12 roll number and required login credentials

Click on the submit button.

West Bengal HS 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.

Students can scan the NDTV QR code below to instantly check their West Bengal HS 12th scorecard while avoiding heavy traffic on official website.

The West Bengal Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to February 27 in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.