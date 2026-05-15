West Bengal HS Result 2026: Board Introduces Improvement Exam for Class 12

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has introduced the Improvement Examination system for Class 12 students for the first time. This new step has brought relief to many students who wish to improve their scores in specific subjects without losing an academic year.

The WB HS Result 2026 was declared on May 14, and the board recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.23%. Along with the result announcement, the board also shared important details about the newly introduced improvement exam process.

West Bengal HS Result 2026: What is the Improvement Exam?

The new improvement exam introduced by WBCHSE will allow students to reappear in selected subjects to improve their marks. Earlier, students only had the option of scrutiny or review of answer sheets if they were unhappy with their scores. However, the new system gives students a second opportunity to perform better through a fresh examination.

This decision is expected to help many students who narrowly missed their target scores for college admissions or competitive exams. The board believes that the improvement exam will reduce pressure and provide students with a fair chance to enhance their academic performance.

Important Guidelines for WB HS Improvement Exam 2026

The board has released several key instructions regarding the improvement examination process. Students who wish to appear for the exam must first surrender their original WB HS marksheet before taking the test.

Candidates will also have to complete the application process online through the official board website. WBCHSE has stated that the detailed schedule, including application dates and examination timetable, will be announced soon.

Another important update this year is the upgraded WB HS marksheet format. The revised marksheet now includes QR codes and the student's photograph to improve security and authenticity.