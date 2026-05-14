West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026: Check Pass Percentage, Toppers Name Here

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the WB HS Result 2026 on the official website today. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations this year. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.23%, showing strong performance by students across the state. Female candidates outperformed male students with a pass percentage of 92.47%, while boys secured 89.79%. Along with the result announcement, WBCHSE also released the toppers name for the 2025-26 academic session. Adhrito Pal secured Rank 1 with 496 marks out of 500, while Krishno Kundu, Hritobroto Nath, and Parikhito jointly secured Rank 2 with 495 marks.

WB HS Result 2026: Toppers Name

The West Bengal Board has announced the names of students who secured top ranks in the Higher Secondary examinations for the 2025-26 academic session.

Rank 1: Adhrito Pal scored 496 marks out of 500, securing 99.2%

Adhrito Pal scored 496 marks out of 500, securing 99.2% Rank 2: Krishno Kundu, Hritobroto Nath, and Parikhito secured 495 marks out of 500, achieving 99%

The toppers have delivered outstanding performances in this year's examinations. The board also appreciated students for maintaining strong academic results across streams.

West Bengal HS Result 2026 Pass Percentage

WBCHSE has released the overall and gender-wise pass percentages along with the Class 12 results.

Overall Pass Percentage: 91.23%

Male Pass Percentage: 89.79%

Female Pass Percentage: 92.47%

How to Check WB HS Result 2026 Online?

Students can follow these steps to download their West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 online:

Visit the official WBCHSE result website at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on the WB HS Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and required credentials

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

The results show that female students performed better than male students this year. The board has witnessed a strong overall success rate, reflecting consistent academic performance among students across the state.