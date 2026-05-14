West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: How To Download Marksheet Via NDTV?

WB HS 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal 12th result will be announced today, May 14 at 10:30 am via a press conference for around 7 lakh students. Students can download their marksheets on the NDTV board exam page at ndtv.com/education/results using their roll number.

How To Download Result Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on "LIVE:Board Exam Results 2026"

Then, click on the "West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit" button.

Save and download your marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link To Download (Via NDTV)

Students can scan the NDTV QR code provided below to instantly download their marksheet instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.