West Bengal HS Class 12th Result 2026 Today: Check Direct Link, Official Websites

West Bengal HS Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 HS Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. According to the official schedule, the results will be declared at 10:30 AM through a press conference, while the online result link will be activated at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can check and download their provisional marksheets online using their roll number and login credentials. The WBCHSE HS Result 2026 will be available on the official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking the results online.

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

Students can check the West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026 through the following official websites:

Steps to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Via NDTV Portal

Students can follow the steps given below to check and download the West Bengal HS Result 2026 online:

Go to the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE:Board Exam Results 2026"

Now, click on the "West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link

Enter your roll number and click to submit

Save and download the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 for future use

How to Check and Download WB HS Result 2026 Online?

Students can easily access their West Bengal HS Result 2026 by following the steps given below:

Visit the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "WB HS Result 2026" link

Enter your roll number and other required login details

Press the submit button to continue

Your West Bengal Class 12 result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download the provisional marksheet and keep a copy saved for future use

Steps to Access WB HS Result 2026 Through DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these instructions:

Open the DigiLocker website or mobile application

Sign in using your registered mobile number

New users need to complete the registration process using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number

After login, open the "Issued Documents" section

Select the option for education or board-related certificates

Choose West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education from the list

Enter details such as roll number and examination year

Submit the details to view the marksheet

Download and save the digital copy for future reference

WB HS Result 2026: Minimum Passing Criteria

According to the guidelines issued by WBCHSE, students must obtain at least 30 per cent marks in every subject to qualify in the Higher Secondary examination.

The final score is calculated by considering theory, practical, and project marks together. Candidates are also required to score the minimum qualifying marks separately in both theory and practical or project components to pass the examination successfully.