WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared today at 12.30pm. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) examinations will be able to check their results on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in - by entering their roll number and date of birth. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker and NDTV's dedicated result page at ndtv.com/education/results.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Students can check their West Bengal Class 12th Result 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'WBCHSE Class 12 Results'

Enter your roll number and date of birth on the new page

Submit the details to view your West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025

Download and print your result for future reference

Upon declaration, students will be able to download their provisional mark sheets online. These digital scorecards will include essential information such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. Candidates are advised to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once issued.

Following the release of results, WBCHSE will open a window for re-evaluation and scrutiny applications for students who wish to have their answer scripts reviewed. Details regarding the supplementary exams for those who fail in one or more subjects will be announced soon on the board's official website.

Here Are The Live Updates On WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025: