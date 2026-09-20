West Bengal Class 12 Semester 3 Exams 2027 From September 21: Check Full Schedule Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the timetable for the Class 12 Semester 3 board exams 2027. The exams will begin on September 21, 2027, and will continue till October 14, 2027.

Most exams will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm at designated examination centres. Students appearing for the exams should check the subject-wise schedule and keep the exam dates in mind while planning their preparation.

WB Class 12 Semester 3 Timetable 2027

Date Subjects September 21 Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi September 24 English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English September 25 Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence September 28 Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy September 29 Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts September 30 Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, History October 1 Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies October 3 Philosophy October 12 Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic October 13 Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology and other listed subjects October 14 Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

The Music and Visual Arts exams will be held from 11 am to 12 noon. The vocational subject exams scheduled for October 13 will be conducted in the second half, from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Strict Rules At Exam Centres

WBCHSE has said that strict checking will be followed at examination centres. Students will be allowed to carry only essential writing materials, including a pen and pencil, inside the examination hall.

Mobile phones, calculators and other electronic gadgets will not be allowed. According to the council's instructions, a student's examination and enrolment may be cancelled if they are found carrying an electronic gadget during the exam.

CCTV cameras will be installed at the main gates and inside examination rooms. At least two invigilators will be present in every examination room, with one invigilator assigned for every 20 students.

The council has also asked students and parents to ignore rumours and follow official updates during the examination period.