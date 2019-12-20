Recruitment Exam Cancelled At Salt Lake Centre In West Bengal

West Bengal: Recruitment exam cancelled at one centre in Salt Lake

Exam for lower division clerk recruitment scheduled to be held on December 22 at Laban Hrad Vidyapith, Salt Lake has been postponed. The exam is to be held by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Candidates who have been allotted this centre for the exam can monitor the official website of the Council for updates in this regard.

"As directed, this is hereby informed for all concerned that due to some unavoidable circumstances the Group-C (LDC) written examination scheduled to be held on 22/12/2019 at Laban Hrad Vidyapith, Salt Lake, is being postponed," said the Council in a notice released regarding the postponement of the exam.

Along with lower division clerk post, the Council is also conducting exams for Assistant Cashier, Assistant Secretary, Telephone Operator and other posts.

The lower division clerk post is a permanent job and upon selection candidates will be posted at the Head Office and its regional office. This service is transferable.

Meanwhile, the Council, which also conducts class 10 annual exam in all affiliated schools, is planning to bring back the ''pass-fail'' system in classes five and eight from the next academic session. "This is in conformity with recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resources Development to bring back the pass-fail system in classes 5 and 8. Students would have to pass examinations to be promoted to classes 6 and 9 from the next academic session," State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said in October.

