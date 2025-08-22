Metro Inauguration In Bengal, Poll Push In Bihar: PM Modi's 2-State Visit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a two-state tour of Bihar and West Bengal today. The visit will see inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in total -- Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar and Rs 5,200 crore in Bengal.

Here are 10 points on this big story: During a four-hour tour of Gaya, Patna and Begusarai, the Prime Minister will launch or inaugurate a series of major projects. At Gaya, PM Modi will inaugurate the 660 MW power project in Buxar, built at a cost of Rs 6,880 crore. He will also open the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur in north Bihar. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Rs 520 crore sewage treatment plant in Munger under the Namami Gange programme. In addition, he will dedicate a series of urban infrastructure projects across Bihar valued at about Rs 1,260 crore. From Gaya, PM Modi will flag off two trains -- the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Gaya to Delhi, and a Buddhist Circuit special train linking Vaishali in Bihar with Koderma in neighbouring Jharkhand. As part of the day's programme, symbolic keys will be handed over to 12,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), an affordable rural housing scheme. Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Mokama in Patna district to inaugurate the 8.15 km Aunta-Simaria bridge. The structure includes a six-lane, 1.86 km stretch connecting Aunta in Mokama with Simaria in Begusarai district. The Bihar leg of the tour coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', aimed at mobilising public opinion on electoral reforms ahead of assembly elections due in the state later this year. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will shift focus to Kolkata, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for transport projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore. At 4:15 pm, Mr Modi will launch three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, adding 13.62 km of length across three corridors -- Sealdah to Esplanade (2.45 km), Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (6.77 km) and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata (4.39 km). In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for a 7.2 km elevated corridor on the Kona Expressway, valued at over Rs 1,200 crore. The project aims to improve connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

