WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Scorecards Releasing Today

WB HS Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) 2024 exams. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in once the result is out.

The council is scheduled to announce the WB 2024 HS result at 1pm today through a press conference. The link to check and download the result will be activated on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in - at 3pm. Additionally, hard copies of marksheets and pass certificates can be obtained from 55 distribution centers, including the four regional offices of the Council, starting from May 10.

Students will need their roll numbers and captcha codes to access their results. These roll numbers are provided on the West Bengal Class 12 admit cards. The HS WBCHSE exams were conducted from February 16 to 29.

For the 2025 exams, the Class 12 exam datesheets have been released by the Council. The exams are scheduled to take place between March 3 and March 18, 2025.

In 2023, the pass rate stood at 89.25%, with 8,52,444 students registering for the Uchha Madhyamik exam. Of these, 8,24,891 students took the exam, and 7,37,807 students successfully passed the Class 12 exam. Among boys, the pass rate was 91.86%, while among girls, it was 87.26%.

