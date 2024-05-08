WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: 90% Students Pass, 58 Examinees In Top 10 List

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the result of Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exams for 2024. A total of 90 per cent of students have cleared the exam. Abhik Das secured the top position, scoring the highest marks of 496 (99.2%) out of 500, followed by Saumyadeep Saha with 495 marks (99%). A total of 58 students secured their positions in the top 10 list.

The Science stream witnessed a pass percentage of 97.19%, Commerce 96%, and Arts/Humanities 88.02%.

Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in.



WB HS Result 2024: Here are some statistics

Advertisement

Students with 60% and above: 40.92%

Students with 70% and above: 22.38%

Students with 80% and above: 8.47%

Students with 90% and above: 1.23%

Students can obtain hard copies of the HS mark sheets and pass certificates from 55 distribution centers, including the four regional offices of the Council, starting May 10. Additionally, a result tatkal service will be offered from May 10 to 13 for students seeking a revaluation of their results.

The Class 12 board exams were held from February 16 to 29 at over 2,675 exam centres.The examination saw the participation of 7,55,324 regular candidates.

In terms of gender performance, boys outperformed girls in 2023, with a pass rate of 91.86% compared to girls' 87.26%.

In the previous year, 8,52,444 students registered for the Uccha Madhyamik exams, with 8,24,891 students appearing, and 7,37,807 students passing.