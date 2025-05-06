West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 12.30pm, Direct Link Here

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) examinations will be able to check their results on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in - by entering their roll number and date of birth. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker and NDTV's dedicated result page at ndtv.com/education/results.

Upon declaration, students will be able to download their provisional mark sheets online. These digital scorecards will include essential information such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. Candidates are advised to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once issued.

Following the release of results, WBCHSE will open a window for re-evaluation and scrutiny applications for students who wish to have their answer scripts reviewed. Details regarding the supplementary exams for those who fail in one or more subjects will be announced soon on the board's official website.

West Bengal Class 12 Result: Previous Years' Highlights

In 2024, the West Bengal Class 12 exams were held from March 3 to March 18, with over 5.09 lakh students appearing. In 2023, the results were released on May 24, recording a pass percentage of 89.25%. In 2022, the pass rate was higher at 90%, and East Medinipur district secured the best performance. Abhik Das from Hooghly topped the exam with a score of 99.2%.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates.