West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams 2025 Begin Today, Check Key Guidelines

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will commence the Class 12 exams today at 2,089 exam centres across the state. The WB Board 2025 HS Class 12 exams will begin at 10 am with Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi papers, and conclude at 1.15pm. The exams will continue until March 18.

Students will also get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

This year's higher secondary examinations will feature 62 subjects, including new additions like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science.

Key Guidelines

Students must carry their Class 12 WB Board admit card along with their school ID card to the exam centres.

They are advised to reach the exam centres before the reporting time.

Measures to prevent malpractice

This year, the examination board has taken a series of initiatives to prevent cheating. Metal detectors have been installed, and mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets are prohibited.

Additionally, special security features, along with specific QR codes and barcodes on the question paper and answer sheet, have been implemented to detect any attempt to capture and circulate images and to track wrongdoers at the outset

More girl students set to appear in the examinations

Out of the 5.09 lakh candidates appearing for the higher secondary examination, 2.77 lakh are girls, the board said.