CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Sample Questions, Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography paper tomorrow, February 24. The exam will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm. So far, the board has conducted exams for Entrepreneurship, Physical Education, Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments & Percussion Instruments), Multi-Media, Automotive, Health Care, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Design, Early Childhood Care & Education, Typography & Computer Applications, Physics, Business Studies, and Business Administration.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam: Important Questions From Sample Papers

Multiple Choice Question

The Human Poverty Index measures shortfalls in human development based on which parameter(s)?

A. The adult literacy rate and life expectancy at birth.

B. Access to resources in terms of purchasing power.

C. The number of small children who are underweight.

D. The number of children enrolled in school.

Assertion & Reasoning Question

There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct answer based on the given codes:

Assertion (A): Smaller countries have often performed better than larger ones, and relatively poorer nations have ranked higher than their wealthier neighbors in terms of human development.

Reason (R): The size of a country and per capita income are not directly related to human development. Countries with high human development have invested significantly in the social sector.

Options:



A. Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

B. Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

C. Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

D. (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

Rural Marketing Centres Question

Which statements about rural marketing centers are correct?

1. They cater to nearby settlements.

2. They function as quasi-urban trading centers with basic infrastructure.

3. They provide manufactured goods and host specialized markets (e.g., labor, housing, semi-finished products).

4. Personal and professional services are not well-developed. They act as local collection and distribution centers.

Options:



A. 1, 2, 4

B. 1, 3, 4

C. 2, 3, 4

D. 1, 2, 3

History Of International Trade Question

Arrange the following events in chronological order:

1. The Silk Route, an early example of long-distance trade, connected Rome to China along a 6,000 km route.

2. After the Roman Empire's disintegration, European commerce grew in the 12th and 13th centuries. The development of ocean-going warships boosted trade between Europe and Asia, leading to the discovery of the Americas.

3. From the 15th century onwards, European colonialism began. Along with exotic goods trade, the transatlantic slave trade emerged.

4. During World War I and II, countries imposed trade taxes and quantitative restrictions for the first time.

Options:

A. 1, 2, 4, 3

B. 4, 2, 3, 1

C. 1, 2, 3, 4

D. 3, 2,4, 1

Section B: Passage-Based Questions



Read the passage carefully and answer the following questions.

Tourism



Tourism has become the world's largest tertiary sector in terms of employment (250 million jobs) and revenue (40% of total GDP). Many locals work in tourism-related industries such as accommodation, food, transport, entertainment, and souvenir shops. Tourism also supports infrastructure development, retail trade, and handicrafts.

Some destinations, such as the Mediterranean Coast and India's west coast, attract tourists year-round. Others, like winter sports regions and national parks, have seasonal appeal. Historic towns also draw visitors due to their monuments, heritage sites, and cultural activities.

Questions:

What constitutes tourism? Name two globally renowned tourist destinations.

"Tourism has become the largest tertiary activity in the world." Explain.

Check complete sample paper here

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Key Class 10 Papers Conducted So Far

For Class 10, the major papers conducted include English, Science, Sanskrit, and Social Science.

The Class 10 exams began with English, while Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship on February 15. According to the official schedule, Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while Class 12 exams will end on April 4.

Exam Day Guidelines For Students

Reporting Time

Candidates must arrive at the examination center well in advance. Entry will not be allowed after 10am.

Dress Code & Identification

Students must wear their school uniform.

They must carry their CBSE admit card along with their school ID.

Prohibited Items

Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Social Media Advisory

Students should avoid spreading exam-related rumors or sharing confidential materials on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X.

CBSE board exams are being conducted at 7,842 centers across India and in 26 countries worldwide, with nearly 42 lakh students appearing.