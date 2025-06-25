CBSE Class 10 Exams Twice A Year From 2026. First Mandatory, Second Optional

CBSE Class 10 Exam New schedule 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a new system allowing Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in an academic year, starting from 2026, officials told PTI on Wednesday.

Under the new structure, the first exam will be held in February and will be mandatory, while the second exam in May will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. This change is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), which recommends reducing exam pressure by offering students a second attempt within the same academic year.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The first phase will be conducted in February and second in May. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively.”

“It will be mandatory (for students) to appear for the first phase while the second phase will be optional. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” he added.

For winter-bound schools, students will be allowed to appear in either of the two phases.

The internal assessment will continue to be held only once during the academic session.

CBSE had released the draft norms in February and invited feedback from schools, teachers, and other stakeholders. The final approval comes as part of efforts to make board exams less stressful and more student-friendly, as envisioned in the NEP.