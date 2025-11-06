CBSE Board Exam 2025: Smart Study Tips And Strategies To Score High Marks For Class 10 Students

As students are preparing for board exams after the CBSE Board has announced its datesheet, the focus is now on how to study smarter and make effort more effective to score good marks. During the exam preparation the students should keep some important tips for best results.

1. Evaluate your preparation

First of all students should assess their preparation. It is important to understand the complete syllabus and exam pattern of Class 10 so that the importance of every topic and chapter is clear. Identify your strong and weak areas by analysing the results of pre-boards or mock tests. List the chapters of all the subjects and mark which ones are complete, which ones are incomplete and which ones are still pending, this will make it easier to plan.

2. Make a systematic and practical study plan

There are about three months left for the exam, so it is important to make a realistic and balanced plan. Divide time into weeks and decide on a topic for each week. A good approach is to complete all the chapters first, then revise and finally solve mock tests. Give priority to difficult subjects or chapters with high marks. Keep some extra days so that the missed subjects can be completed.

3. Get hold of core concepts and NCERT

NCERT books are the basis of CBSE exams, so students should read them deeply and solve all their questions. The focus should not be on just memorising but on understanding the principles, formulas and concepts.

4. Practice more and test yourself in exam-like situations

Regular practice is necessary for good results. Students should solve previous years question papers and sample papers in the stipulated time to understand the exam pattern and time management. Check your answers and correct frequent mistakes.

Also Read | IIM Revises Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Release Date ; Check Details

5. As the exam approaches, the method of revision should become more focused

Complete the rest of the syllabus in the first month and revise each chapter once. In the second month, revise in depth focusing on difficult subjects and important topics. Keep the last month only for practice and revision, start new topics only when necessary.

6. Improve answer writing and presentation skills

Good marks depend not only on knowledge but also on the presentation of answers. Read the question carefully and underline the words like "define", "compare", and "explain". With this, the answer can be written more accurately and systematically.

7. Maintain health and mental balance

At this time, taking care of health and rest is as important as studying. Get enough sleep and incorporate light physical activity, such as walking or stretching, into your daily routine. Maintain a quiet and uninterrupted study environment and stay away from things like mobile phones or social media. Avoid panic in the final days, this is the time for confidence building and revision, not new topics.

8. Maintain positive thinking and motivation

It is important to keep a positive attitude throughout the preparation period. Celebrate small successes like completing a subject or doing well on a mock test, these help build confidence.