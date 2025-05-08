CBSE 2025 Results: How To Check Class 10 Marks Using Roll Number

CBSE 2025 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 Board Exam Result 2025 soon. Preparations have been completed, and the result link will be activated anytime on the official websites, including results.cbse.nic.in. Once announced, students will be able to check their marks using their roll number. While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, results are expected by mid May, following the trend of previous years. In 2024, the results were declared on May 13, while in 2023, they were released on May 12.

How To Check CBSE 10th Result 2025 By Roll Number

Through the Official Website

Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Submit the details to view your result.

Via SMS

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

For instance: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569

Send the message to 7738299899.

Using DigiLocker

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in .

. Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.

Once the results are announced, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet.

Enter your Roll Number and other login credentials to access your digital marksheet.

Ensure you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access the result.

Through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

Dial 011-24300699 (for callers outside Delhi) or 24300699 (for callers within Delhi).

Follow the instructions to get your result.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to enter accurate details while checking their results across platforms.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

In 2024, a total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 20,95,467 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60. For Class 12, 16,21,224 students appeared, and 14,26,420 passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.98.