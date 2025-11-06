IIM Revises Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card Release Date ; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has revised the admit cards release date for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Candidates who have filled the application can visit iimcat.ac.in to download the admit cards.

Earlier, the release of the admit card was scheduled for November 5 but the institute has now updated the date and announced it will be released on November 12. "Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025," it added.

The institute added, "A mock test with sample questions to familiarize the candidates with the format and interface of the exam will be available on the CAT website starting from November 12, 2025."

Notably, the registration process for the CAT 2025 closed on September 20, and the exams are scheduled for November 30 (Sunday). The result is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.

According to CAT, the CAT 2025 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of the Indian Institutes of Management. CAT 2025 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

Following the examination, a list of such institutions will be provided on the CAT website. However, the Indian Institutes of Management have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions, added CAT.

CAT conducts the exam in around 170 cities. Candidates are given the option to select any five cities and the list of cities may change based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

How to download the CAT admit card:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. Go to the "Registered Candidate Login" or "Admit Card" link

3. Fill in login credentials to download the admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check their name, registration number, date of birth, category (UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD), exam date, slot, photograph, signature and instructions for the exam. If any discrepancies are found, they should approach the CAT helpdesk.