JNUSU 2025 Election Results To Be Declared Today With 67% Voter Turnout

The results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections will be announced today by the evening. The polls held on Tuesday recorded a voter turnout of 67 per cent. This was a slight dip from previous year's 70 per cent turnout. The highest turnout of 73 per cent was recorded by the university in 2023-24 polls.

Around 9,043 students were eligible to vote for four key central posts - president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary - and for 42 councillor seats across various schools.

The counting for the polls began late Tuesday night. As per early trends, the Left panel was taking the lead on three central posts - president, vice president and joint secretary.

Early Trends (After 3,453 Votes Counted)

President

• Aditi Mishra (Left): 1,111

• Vikas Patel (ABVP): 914

• Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA): 763

• Vikash (NSUI): 268

• Angad Singh (IND): 122

• Raj Ratan Rajouria (BAPSA): 137

• NOTA: 89

• Shirasava Indu (DISHA): 48

• Blank: 29

• Invalid: 26

Vice President

• K Gopika (Left): 1,736

• Tanya Kumari (ABVP): 1,096

• Sheikh Shahnawaz (NSUI): 274

• NOTA: 257

• Blank: 64

• Invalid: 26

General Secretary

• Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP): 1,148

• Sunil Yadav (Left): 1,107

• Shuaib Khan (BAPSA): 500

• Preeti (NSUI): 272

• Gopi Krishnan U (AISF): 162

• NOTA: 185

• Blank: 44

• Invalid: 28

Joint Secretary

• Danish Ali (Left): 1,220

• Anuj Damara (ABVP): 1,118

• Ravi Raj (CRJD): 525

• Manmohan Mitruka (PDSU): 234

• Kuldeep Ojha (NSUI): 123

• NOTA: 163

• Blank: 47

• Invalid: 24

The Left has fielded Aditi Mishra for the post of president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary. The ABVP on the other hand has nominated Vikas Patel for the post of president, Tanya Kumari as vice-president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj for Joint Secretary.

