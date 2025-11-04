Apple, Microsoft Among Top Recruiters As IIM Ahmedabad Records 100% Placements

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully concluded its Summer Placement process for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2027, achieving 100% placements. The third and final cluster of the process was conducted on November 3 in hybrid mode, with companies participating both online and offline.

The cluster featured a wide range of recruiters from 14 cohorts, including Consumer Technology, Niche Consulting, Gaming and Sports, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Technology, Banking & Insurance, Analytics & IT Consulting, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Education Technology, Renewable Energy & Green Technology, Social Enterprises & NGOs, Government Enterprises, Logistics, Real Estate, and Food & Dairy.

More than 90 roles were offered across the cohorts. Leading recruiters in the Enterprise Technology cohort included Adobe, Apple, Microsoft, Media.net, Salesforce, and Sprinklr. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led in the Niche Consulting cohort, while firms such as Eternal (Zomato Group) and Ola offered roles in the Consumer Technology cohort. Samsung Electronics recruited under the Consumer Electronics cohort, and Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Japan, and Tata Steel were among the key recruiters in the Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure cohort.

Notably, this year saw several first-time recruiters, reflecting industry confidence in IIM Ahmedabad's talent pool. Among them were Hero MotoCorp, SKF India, Eternal (Zomato Group), Ultimate Kronos Group, and Apple.