IIM Ahmedabad Student Secures Job Offer Worth Rs 1.1 Crore In Finance Sector

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully concluded the final placement process for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2025 batch, witnessing robust hiring across sectors and one of the highest domestic salary packages in recent years.

Out of 406 eligible students, 395 accepted offers from leading recruiters, while 11 opted out to pursue entrepreneurial ventures or join family businesses. Consulting emerged as the most sought-after career path, attracting 156 offers, followed by Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) with 99 offers, and General Management with 56 offers. Top recruiters included Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Accenture Strategy, and Goldman Sachs.

The maximum domestic salary package stood at a remarkable Rs 1.1 crore, offered in the BFSI sector, while the median package was Rs 34.6 lakh and the average Rs 35.5 lakh. Consulting roles offered a median package of Rs 40.1 lakh, with top offers reaching Rs 60 lakh. Product management and IT roles were also competitive, with maximum packages of Rs 44.8 lakh and Rs 36 lakh, respectively. International placements, though limited to two offers in consulting, reported a maximum earning potential (MEP) of $103,474 (around Rs 86 lakh).

The placement season saw active participation from 178 firms offering 261 roles. Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers at 35, followed by Accenture Strategy with 31 and Bain & Co with 17. In BFSI, Goldman Sachs led with 9 offers, closely followed by Avendus Capital with 7. Adani Group topped the General Management recruitment with 6 offers, while Tata Administrative Services made 5.

The report also highlighted an increase in lateral hiring and pre-placement offers, with nearly 59% of the batch eligible for lateral placements. Companies like Mastercard, Myntra, Navi Technologies, and Zomato actively participated in this process.