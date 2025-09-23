IIM Ahmedabad MBA-PGP Placement Sees Mean Salary At Rs 35.5 Lakh Per Annum

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has released its audited placement report 2025 for its two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-PGP), reporting strong recruiter participation and improved salaries despite a challenging business environment.

The placement saw a median salary of Rs 34.59 lakh per annum and a mean salary of Rs 35.50 lakh per annum, reflecting a significant rise over previous years. IIMA emphasised that these figures are based on Maximum Earning Potential (MEP) rather than Cost to Company (CTC), offering a true picture of first-year cash compensation for students.

In an official statement, professor Viswanath Pingali, chairperson of placements at IIMA, said, "It is encouraging to see recruiters placing faith in IIMA graduates even in a challenging business environment. We focus on recruiter-recruitee fit and ensure each student secures a job aligned with their aspirations. Our audited placement report, verified by a third party, reflects the highest standards of transparency and integrity."

Atharva Kapadnis, Recruitment Secretary of MBA-PGP 2025, added, "The success of our placement process is a result of carefully ensuring the perfect 'student-recruiter' match. Students had full flexibility to explore multiple opportunities, even after securing offers, ensuring the best possible outcomes for their careers."



Founded in 1961, IIMA is a premier global management institute recognised for excellence in research, teaching, and leadership development. Ranked first in India by NIRF 2025, the institute holds top positions in international rankings, including the Financial Times Global MBA and Masters in Management rankings. IIMA offers diverse programmes in management, consultancy, and executive education, contributing significantly to industry, policy, and society.