After Navya Nanda Trolled Over Her Admission, IIM Ahmedabad Professor Says, "She Cleared The Cut-Off"

Navya Naveli Nanda is on cloud nine after joining the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared the happy news with a special post on Instagram on Monday. However, trolls started targeting her, claiming that she used money to get into the prestigious institution. An IIM Ahmedabad professor has now come forward in Navya's support. The lecturer, Promila Agarwal, reshared a post defending Navya and highlighting the admission criteria in the B-school. An excerpt from the X (formerly Twitter) post read, “Admission can be based on scores from an Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT), a valid CAT score from the past five years, or a GMAT/GRE score. Final selection involves a personal interview. She didn't just give them money to get admission, the girl worked hard to score well in the entrance exam and did well in the interview.”

Resharing the post, Promila Agarwal said, “The acceptance rate for this program is low, like others. Even if ppl want to discount her interview & CV. She, dammit, cleared the cut-off. For a long time, India has been debating why elite families move out of India for higher education. Why don't they study in Indian colleges? One lady makes it to IIMA for an online MBA & everyone is worked up.”

The professor also shared another note, which read, “Nobody is allowed to troll IIMA students under my nose. If anyone has to troll them, it has to be IIMA.”

Wait, there is more. Promila Agarwal also talked about Navya Naveli Nanda's "solid CV". She wrote, "She got solid CV btw*. U don't necessarily need CAT. Link**. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIMA." Check it out:

Navya Naveli Nanda has secured a seat in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. On Monday, she shared a bunch of pictures from the campus on Instagram. “Dreams do come true !!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026,” she wrote in the caption.

Many people trolled Navya in the comment section. A user wrote, “Corruption at its peak (Not even given the entrance exam).” Another one added, “On 25 nov you were having vacation and 26 nov was cat exams.” Many commented, “Share ur CAT score with GD-PI experience.” A comment read, “One who clear with 98% percentile score did not get admission in IIM but you have money institute always wait for you??? So money is more important than talent.”

