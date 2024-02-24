Agastya Nanda On Dealing With Anxiety: 'Went Through A Really Bad Phase'

Agastya Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: agastyanandaaa)

Navya Naveli Nanda is making all the right noises with the latest season of her podcast What The Hell Navya. For the latest episode, Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were joined by Agastya Nanda. They spoke about “modern masculinity,” “modern men” and “macho myths”. Agasyta also opened up about mental health and how he dealt with anxiety. He said, “I was a really anxious person, and I say it was because I went through a really bad phase of it. I used to feel a lot of anxiety. When you're living in a world where there's so much going on, you do one thing that grounds you. And I think our generation is very anxious. Because we're so used to getting things in an instant. We've lost patience and we've lost faith. We've lost faith that things will work out, or things will be okay, because we're so used to things being certain now.”

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, said, "When I started acting, doing my first film, I was like, I don't know what I am going to do, if I am going to do well, if people are going to like me, if they'll think I'm bad. There are so many things. I did my best, and I was like, God, I leave it up to you. I have to keep faith in something beyond me. Whoever you believe in, whether it's God, or energy. If you just pass on that burden, it relieves you."

Talking about spirituality, Agastya Nanda added, “I know you guys laugh at me, but I became very religious and spiritual. And it came naturally. It just gives you something to believe in that's beyond your control.”

Apart from Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor also made their acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial.