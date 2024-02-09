Jaya Bachchan On 'Red Flags' And Never Addressing Amitabh Bachchan As 'Tum'

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan pictured together. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Navya Naveli Nanda, in the latest episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya! Season 2, sat down with her nani, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda to discuss relationships and modern day dating conundrums. They spoke about how love has evolved over time, the need for space in relationships, and the importance of respect. During one of the segments, Navya asked Jaya Bachchan about relationship red flags. To which, she responded, “Bad manners for me would be a big red flag.” Navya, curious as ever, asked, “What do you mean by bad manners?”

Jaya Bachchan explained, “Ek cheez jo mujhe bahut buri lagti hai, jo log tu, tum karke baat karte hai. Chahe kisi se bhi ho. [One thing that really upsets me is when people use 'tu' or 'tum' while talking. No matter who it is.] ” Then she asked Navya, “Aapne kabhi mujhe nana [Amitabh Bachchan] se tum karke baat karte hue suna hai? [Have you ever heard me calling nana [Amitabh Bachchan] 'tum [you]'?]”.

She continued, “Mujhe lagta hai yeh sab cheezo ke liye consciously effort karna chahiye, jo aapke generation ke log nahi karte. Aap se tum, tum se tu, tu ke baad finished. Toh relationship bhi aisa hi hota hai na? Jab tak aap kisi ki izaat ni karenge, pyaar nahi rahega. [I think you guys need to make a conscious effort for these things, which your generation doesn't do. From 'aap' to 'tum', 'tum' to 'tu', and then it's done. Isn't that how relationships work too? If you don't respect someone, love won't last.] "

In response, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda chimed in together, “Respect is very important.” In an earlier episode of Navya Navei Nanda's podcast, Jaya Bachchan opened up about being a “meme-generator,” “internet sensation”, and her equation with paparazzi. Click here to read all about it.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.