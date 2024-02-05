On 'Little Brother' Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Sister Shweta Drops A Throwback Gem

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ShwetaBachchan)

First let us take a moment and wish Abhishek Bachchan, a very happy birthday. The actor turns 48 today. On his big day, Shweta Bachchan shared a special post for her “little brother”. Shweta has uploaded a childhood picture of herself with Abhishek. In the throwback click, baby Shweta and Abhishek, sitting on a couch, can be seen relishing what seems like lollipops. For the background music, she has picked the hit track Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, from their father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 1979 film Mr Natwarlal. FYI: Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto was the first song that Amitabh Bachchan sang for a film. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know…it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song…love you.” It seems like an inside joke. Responding to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Love you. (A hugging emoticon).”

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actress Sonali Bendre dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Replying to the ots. Abhishek left a love you note for his big sister.

Check out Shweta Bachchan's priceless wish for Abhishek Bachchan here:

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda also showered love on her uncle. On his 48th birthday, Navya shared a throwback frame featuring herself, her brother Agastya Nanda and their uncle on Instagram Stories. Along with the picture, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, but especially mine (red heart emoticon) Abhishek Bachchan.”

Meanwhile, earlier in a conversation with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the "rough time" his family faced before his Bollywood debut. The actor made his big screen debut with the 2000 film, Refugee, said, “I left my college and came back. My father (Amitabh Bachchan) was going through a bit of a rough time financially. He had opened a company which had racked up a lot of losses. So I said, ‘I need to be around my father.'"

Talking about the financial crisis, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned like months in advance ki kya pehen ke jayenge [That what you will wear.] Make sure you aren't shooting that day…Khareedna padta tha, un dino me koi deta nahi tha kapde [One had to purchase, and no one sent clothes those days.] It was a big thing. The entire industry showed up. Filmfare and screen were the only big awards then, before this plethora of awards. It was an occasion. It was a huge honour. I said, ‘What to wear?' I know it sounds weird. I didn't have that many clothes, and we couldn't afford to. We were going through a rough time, and trying to be as frugal as you could be.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer. He shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the film.