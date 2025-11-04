CAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On November 12; Exam On November 30

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), the organising authority for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, will release the admit cards on November 12. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website - iimcat.ac.in - using their CAT application login ID and password.

As per the earlier schedule, the admit cards were slated for release on November 5.

This year, 2.95 lakh candidates are expected to appear for CAT 2025. Last year, 2.93 lakh candidates took the exam, including 1.07 lakh female and five transgender candidates.

CAT 2025 will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions, with a duration of 120 minutes. IIM Kozhikode has stated that IIMs reserve the right to alter the test date and time if necessary.

The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at IIMs. CAT 2025 scores may also be used by registered non-IIM member institutions. The list of such institutions is available on the official CAT website. IIMs are not involved in the selection process of non-IIM institutes.

The exam will be held across approximately 170 test cities. Candidates can choose five preferred test cities while filling the application form. The final list of centres may change at the discretion of CAT authorities.

CAT assesses candidates across three sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

A mock test with sample questions will be available on the CAT website from November 12 to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and interface.

For more information and the list of registered non-IIM member institutions using CAT 2025 scores, candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in.