IIM CAT 2025 Exam: Admit Card To Be Released On November 12, Download Link Here

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the organising authority for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is scheduled to release the admit cards tomorrow, November 12. Candidates can download their the admit card/hall tickets on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Along with the admit card, candidates will be able to access a mock test which will help them prepare for the main examination. Over 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the MBA admission test this year.

CAT 2025 Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Admit Card".

Enter your used id and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

CAT 2025 Exam Details

The test will be conducted on November 30 for a total duration of 120 minutes which will assess candidates across three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

The exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.

IIM Kozhikode has stated that IIMs reserve the right to alter the test date and time if necessary. Last year, 2.93 lakh candidates took the exam, including 1.07 lakh female and five transgender candidates.