CAT 2025 Admit Card Out: Here Is Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) admit cards have been released. This year, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is conducting the exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their login ID and password. The hall ticket will remain available for download until November 30, 2025.

Earlier, on November 5, IIM Kozhikode had issued the exam slots for candidates. Those registered for the exam can check their exam date, session, and test centre city through their CAT login credentials.

The exam, scheduled for November 30, will be conducted in three sessions across various centres nationwide. About 2.95 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2025.

CAT 2025 Admit Card: Here's Direct Link To Download

The two-hour examination will assess candidates in three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

CAT Help Desk

In case of any fraudulent websites or suspicious requests, candidates can immediately contact the help desk at cat2025_helpdesk@iimk.ac.in.



For reference, the CAT 2024 exam was held on November 24, with the provisional answer key released on December 3, followed by the final answer key on December 17. The results were declared on December 19.