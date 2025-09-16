CBSE Mandates 75 Per Cent Attendance, Two-Year Program For Board Examinations

CBSE New Requirements 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new eligibility rules for the upcoming board exams, making 75 per cent attendance mandatory for students of Classes 10 and 12. Along with attendance, the board has also highlighted key requirements such as compulsory internal assessments, completion of a two-year study program, and restrictions on additional subjects for schools without proper facilities. These guidelines aim to ensure academic discipline and uniformity across CBSE-affiliated schools.

Class 10 and 12 As Complete Programs

CBSE, in its official notice has said that Class 10 and 12 are complete programs. Students will be required to complete Class 9 and Class 10 to appear for the Class 10 board exams and Class 11 and 12 both to be eligible for the Class 12 board examinations.

Internal Assessment Compulsory

If a students does not appear for the Internal assessment for any subject, they will be put in the "Essential Repeat Category" and their result will not be declared. CBSE states that it is a 2-year long process, meaning both the current class (10 or 12) and the preceding class (9 or 11) are equally important for assessments.

No Additional Subjects If Teachers Not Available In School

Schools without CBSE approval or adequate teachers, laboratories, or facilities cannot offer additional subjects.

A regular student who failed in any additional subject during their last year and have been placed in "Compartment" or "Essential Repeat" category can appear as a private candidate under the same category. A private student does not need to be affiliated with a school to appear for the examination, they can self-study and appear for the examination.