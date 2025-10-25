CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Form Submission To Close In Two Days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the correction window for filling the CBSE List of Candidates (LOC) form. Principles and other stakeholders can make changes or corrections in the LOC form by October 27, 2025.

The schedule for correction window for LOC data was opened on October 13 and will close on October 27, 2025.

An official notice by the CBSE reads, "Please ensure that the correction in LOC of Class 10/12 of your school is done and submitted with the schedule as per directions issued. No other opportunity for change/ correction of data will be provided thereafter."

The notice further mentioned that if the schools have not submitted the accurate data in the LOC, they are given last opportunity to correct LOC data i.e. candidate details and the subjects etc.

CBSE has released the schedule for the Board practical exam. The board practical exam will be held from February 17 to July 15, 2026, with timings from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm (till 12:30 pm for subjects like painting and automotive).

A major reform introduced this year is the two-board exam system for Class 10 students. The two boards have been designed to help those who fail or miss subjects.

This year, over 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams - an increase of three lakh from last year.