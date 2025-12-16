CBSE Board Exam 2026: Class 10 Computer Science Sample Paper

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17. The Class 10 exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9. The board will conduct Class 10 Computer Science paper on February 27, 2026.

The question paper for Computer Science will have five sections namely A, B, C, D and E. Section A will have 12 questions carrying one mark each, Section B will have seven Short Answer (SA-I) type questions carrying two marks each. Section C will have four Short Answer (SA-II) type questions carrying three marks each. Section D will have one Long Answer (LA) type question carrying four marks and Section E will have 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying four marks each.

Here are some of the important questions from Computer Science sample paper for Class 10:

Q) Meera is a creative student who loves to design posters for her school events. While preparing a poster for a cultural festival, she downloaded images and content from the internet without seeking permission or giving credit to the original creators.

Based on the above information, answer the following questions:

i. Can this incident be considered a violation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)? Why or why not?

ii. Mention the type of Intellectual Property Rights violation committed by Meera.

iii. How can Meera avoid this ethical issue while preparing her poster?

iv. Suggest any two netiquettes that Meera's classmates should follow when using online resources.

Q) Mr. Ravi recently bought a new smartphone and began exploring online platforms. He decided to book a train ticket to visit his hometown and searched for a booking website which looks very much like the original website. After entering his personal and payment details, he noticed that money had been deducted from his account, but he didn't receive any booking confirmation. He then realized that he has been a victim of fraud. Based on the above information, answer the following questions:

i. What kind of fraud is Mr. Ravi a victim of?

ii. Which sensitive information may have been exposed due to the fraudulent activity?

iii. What should Mr. Ravi have checked in the URL before entering his details online?

iv. What steps can Mr. Ravi take to protect his financial information in the future?

Q) Answer the following Questions.

i. Which HTML tag is used for inserting an image on a webpage.

ii. ii. Rahul wants to display an image 'logo.jpg' on a webpage. Write the HTML command he should use to insert the image.

iii. On the same webpage, Rahul wants to create a link to another webpage 'aboutus.html' when the image is clicked. Write the HTML command he should use.

iv. Explain the use of the "alt" attribute in the HTML Image tag.

Q) Raghav wants to add the following text to a webpage. Help him by writing the suitable HTML statements for the following:

i. CO2

ii. (X+Y)2

iii. A4

Q) Write suitable HTML Code to Embed audio and video in a webpage.

OR

What is a Hypertext link? Write the HTML code to create a hyperlink that refers to an external website in a webpage.

Q) Suchita is examining a URL https://www.data.gov.in/ and has a few questions. Help her by providing answers to the following questions.

i. Which part of the URL represents the protocol?

ii. What is the meaning of "s" in https?

iii. What do the abbreviations URL and WWW stand for?

Q) The following HTML statements contain errors. Rewrite the correct versions of these statements with underlined corrections, following the given specifications:

i. <A href=https://www.education.gov.in/ acolor="purple">Click Here</A> Specification: The color of the hyperlink when it's clicked should be pink.

ii. <TITLE font="16px">My Webpage</TITLE>

Specification: The webpage title should be 'My Webpage' without any font-related attributes.

iii. <FONT type=arial size=12>Welcome to my website!</FONT>

Specification: The text should use the Arial font, size 12.

Q) Ravi is trying to make an online payment on an e-commerce website. He sees that the website's URL starts with "http". Should he continue with the payment? Give reasons to support your answer.

Q) What is the purpose of Hyper-link in an HTML Page? Explain the use of the href attribute with an example.

Q) Explain the purpose of the rowspan and colspan attributes in an HTML table. Provide an example.

OR

Shruti wants to create a numbered list on her webpage. Explain the purpose of the type and start attributes in the <ol> tag with an example.

Q) Aarav is designing a webpage and wants to set the background color and text color. Write code to achieve this using HTML attributes.

Q) What is the importance of comments. Write the syntax for writing comments in an HTML page.

Q) Sanaya, a Class X student, enjoys learning through online platforms. What is this approach of studying called? Mention any two advantages of using this approach.

OR

Q)What do you understand by the term web-address? How is it different from an email address?

