West Bengal Board Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today: When And Where To Check

The West Bengal class 12 exams 2023 were held from March 12 to March 27

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 examination result 2023 at 12:30 pm today. The result will be published on the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their score through individual login on the website.

How to check West Bengal HS result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of WBCHSE.

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on the link for West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination result 2023.

Step – 3 Enter your roll number and the given captcha code to log in.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results on the WBCHSE Results 2023 mobile application. The app can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore. The WBCHSE result 2023 result can also be checked through SMS. Students have to SMS WB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or 5676750 to view the result. The result will be announced for the commerce, science, and arts streams.

Besides their marks in each subject, students will also be able to know their grades.

The West Bengal board will provide hard copies of the result to the heads of schools later.

More than eight lakh students appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams in 2023. Last year, over seven lakh students had registered for the exam. Out of these, overall 88.44% of students passed the exam.

The pass percentage of art students in the WBCHSE HS exam 2022 was 97.39% and that of science students was 99.28%. The pass percentage of commerce students was recorded at 99.8%.