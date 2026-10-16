Non-Hindus Asked To Leave 'Khalasi' Singer's Gujarat Garba Event, He Reacts

A major controversy has erupted over non-Hindus and Muslims being asked to leave a high-end garba event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where popular folk singer Aditya Gadhvi was performing.

The incident took place at the 'Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi' event - one of the biggest and most famous garba events in Ahmedabad during the Navratri festival. Mid-event, anchor and RJ Akash Trivedi took to the stage and made the controversial declaration by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"The helpline number that I have provided is from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A humble request is that any non-Hindu or any Muslim should leave this ground right now, voluntarily. Here, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is present for the protection of Sanatan, and if anyone needs a helpline, our helpline number is ##. So, a request to all people: I am giving this information from Rang Morla," he said.

Trivedi added, "A special request to all members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad: look around as well. For those who do not feel comfortable, I have provided the helpline number for them. So now, we are going to start Rang Morla. We are going to start the second round."

Gujarat VHP defended the move, saying that VHP and Bajrang Dal volunteers routinely visit venues to prevent non-Hindus from entering.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing major backlash.

Singer reacts

Singer Gadhvi has distanced himself from the announcement, saying it was "not his doing".

"What happened at the event was not my doing, and it was not my message. A group of people took over the backstage and used my platform to do something I would never do. My team and the anchor were not consulted and were not involved in any capacity," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

In another post, he said, "Garba has never asked anyone for their surname. For generations, people of every faith in Gujarat and across India have played garba side by side, and that is what makes it ours. Anyone who comes to a garba with love and respect for Maa is welcome in my circle. That is not politics. That is just how I was raised. My stage is for music and for devotion."