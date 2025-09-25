Aadhaar, Tilak, Bow Before Varaha Avatar: Tighter Rules For Garba In Nagpur

Garba organisers in Nagpur have imposed strict restrictions during the ongoing Navratri celebrations, following directives from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to ensure only Hindus get to attend such events. Aadhaar verification has been made mandatory for entry into Garba pandals in the city.

Besides, there are compulsory security checks. Both male and female bouncers have been deployed, alongside security guards, to ensure discipline in the garba pandals.

That's not it. Those arriving to enjoy garba nights must also bow before a picture of the Varaha (boar) avatar of Lord Vishnu before entering the pandal. They must also apply a tilak on their forehead, in an apparent mandate to prove their faith.

The VHP had earlier suggested that garba enthusiasts must tie a sacred thread (raksha sutra) and offer prayers to a Hindu god before being allowed in the pandal. 'Gau mutra', or cow urine, will be sprinkled on the attendees, the VHP's Vidarbha general secretary Prashant Titre had said last Saturday.

VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor garba pandals to ensure the guidelines are followed during Navratri celebrations that began on Sunday and will end on October 1.

The VHP believes such restrictions are necessary to ensure only Hindu participation in garba events and rule out cases of "love jihad", a term used by some right-wing outfits to allege forced conversion of Hindu girls and women by Muslim men.

The directives have led to a political fallout, with the opposition accusing the VHP and the Sangh of trying to divide society with such diktats.

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified that the organisers are free to decide who attends such events. He said every organiser sets certain rules, and they have a right to do so.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged an attempt at creating a communal atmosphere in the country.