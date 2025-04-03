'Fabricated Video, Lookalike': Woman Techie's Note Before Suicide

A 28-year-old woman software engineer allegedly took her own life in Nagpur after leaving behind a purported suicide note, claiming she was the victim of a conspiracy involving a fake video and threats to her life, police said on Thursday.

The engineer, who worked for a company in Pune, had returned to her hometown Nagpur, where she lived with her father, brother, and sister-in-law, around 15 days ago.

On Tuesday morning, when only her father was at home located in Mankapur locality, she asked him to step out to buy breakfast and later hanged herself, according to the police.

After police was called to her residence, they recovered an identical suicide note written in English and Marathi, in which she accused two individuals named Ritesh and Pratim of being responsible for her death, they said.

She also alleged that her roommate had issued threats to kill her. Additionally, she mentioned that her mobile phone was stolen from the Indore airport on March 5. Despite her attempts to lodge a complaint, the police allegedly refused to register it, citing the lack of a mobile bill, they said.

In the note, the techie also claimed she was being framed through a fabricated video featuring a lookalike. She denied making any religious comments, suggesting certain individuals were trying to falsely implicate her, informed the police.

Her family members revealed she had travelled to Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) before returning home. Since then, they had observed a change in her behaviour. She appeared to be under immense mental stress, refused to eat food prepared by others, and preferred cooking her own meals or staying hungry, said the police, quoting her family members.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation was underway, they added.

