17 Killed In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Company Near Nagpur

Seventeen people were killed and 18 others injured in a devastating explosion that occurred early this morning at SBL Energy Limited - a mining and industrial explosives manufacturing company located in Raulgaon, in Katol near Nagpur, police said.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar confirmed the deaths.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals as well as Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing and an investigation has been initiated.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place between 6 am and 7 am.

The SBL company in Raulgaon manufactures detonators and other explosive materials used in mining.

As workers had reported for duty as usual, a sudden and powerful explosion occurred during the detonator manufacturing process.

The sound of the blast was heard beyond the surrounding area, creating panic among villagers. The explosion was so intense that a part of the concerned unit collapsed. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky following the incident.

At the time of the explosion, around 25 to 30 workers were present in the affected section. Due to the subsequent fire and structural collapse, some workers are still believed to be trapped inside.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police, fire brigade personnel, and emergency services rushed to the spot. Efforts were launched on a war footing to control the fire and search for trapped workers, and the operations are still underway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident "extremely unfortunate and tragic".

"The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I am in constant contact with the local administration. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families," Fadnavis posted on X.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the victims.

"The explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the PMO said.