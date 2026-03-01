Smoke Plumes, Sirens As Iran Strikes Doha, Dubai After Khamenei's Death

Hours after Iranian media announced the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, more explosions were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha, Qatar and Manama, where sirens were activated.

The new explosions came after a day of deadly Iranian strikes in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, as well as hits on military bases and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf -- except for mediator Oman.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising on the clear morning horizon in the south of Doha.

On Saturday, across the UAE, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the territory, the country's defence ministry said, with fires and smoke reaching landmarks The Palm and Burj Al Arab.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said 132 of the 137 missiles were destroyed, while five fell into the sea. Of the 209 drones detected, 195 were intercepted, and 14 landed within the country's territory and waters, causing limited collateral damage.

At Abu Dhabi's airport, at least one person was killed during what the facility's authority called an "incident". Dubai Airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, and Kuwait's airport were also hit. It also struck the Palm, Dubai's famed land island, and a luxury hotel, the Burj Al Arab.

In Qatar, officials said Iran had launched 65 missiles and 12 drones towards the Gulf state, most of which were intercepted, but eight people were injured in the salvos, with one of them in critical condition.

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran yesterday after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The mission, named Operation Epic Fury, targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning of "grave consequences" for global security. The European Union and Russia, too, have sought de-escalation.