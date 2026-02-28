18 Killed In Massive Explosion At Andhra Fireworks Factory

An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday killed at least 18 people.

The blast occurred around 2:00 pm at Surya Sri FireWorks, located near the Godavari canal in Vetlapalem village. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area as flames shot high into the sky. The impact of the explosion was so intense that it was heard within a five-kilometre radius, locals said. Cracks reportedly developed in the slab of a private school building in a nearby village due to the shockwaves.

Fire department personnel rushed to the scene with two fire engines and are battling to control the blaze. Eight critically injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Officials indicate that a majority of the victims are women.

Police have so far identified 11 victims, while efforts continue to identify others. Several bodies were found charred beyond recognition, and rescue teams described a grim scene with debris and remains scattered across the site.

The factory is reportedly operated by members of the Adapa Nani family. Locals allege that the explosion may have been triggered by manufacturing fireworks beyond the permitted capacity.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was on a tour in Vizianagaram district, reviewed the situation with officials immediately after receiving information about the blast. He directed authorities to intensify relief and rescue measures and instructed Home Minister Anitha to visit the accident site.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister departed from Vizianagaram to Kakinada and reached Samarlakota Junior College grounds. He is expected to visit the explosion site at Vetlapalem and will also call on the injured at the hospital and console the bereaved families.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are already at the scene overseeing rescue operations.