23-Year-Old Pune Techie Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

After allegedly spending Rs 45 lakh on their daughter's wedding and giving 10 tolas of gold, the family of a 23-year-old IT engineer from Pune is mourning her death by suicide just months after her marriage.

The victim was identified as Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of demanding an additional Rs 5 lakh for a car and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment.

Vaishnavi had married Omkar Sanjay Ghisare on May 9.

Family Alleges Dowry Demand

According to the complaint, Vaishnavi's family spent around Rs 45 lakh on the wedding and gave 10 tolas of gold. However, they alleged that despite this, her husband and in-laws continued to demand an additional Rs 5 lakh for the purchase of a car.

After the marriage, Vaishnavi lived with her husband's family. She later moved to Bengaluru for work. After returning to Pune at the end of June, she continued working for an IT company while staying at her matrimonial home.

Her family has alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Phone Call To Mother Before Death

According to the complaint, Vaishnavi called her mother on the night of September 24 and informed her about the alleged harassment she was facing at her marital home.

Later that night, around 11:30 pm, her husband also contacted her parental family over the phone.

When the family was unable to get in touch with Vaishnavi afterwards, her parents travelled to Pune.

Upon reaching the city, they were informed that Vaishnavi had died at her residence.

Investigation Underway

Based on a complaint filed by Vaishnavi's father, a case has been registered against her husband Omkar Sanjay Ghisare and his parents.

The police have launched an investigation under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and charges related to abetment of suicide.

Police are examining the allegations, circumstances surrounding the death and the available evidence. Officials said the exact facts of the case will become clearer only after the investigation is completed.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)