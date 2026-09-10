Daughter-In-Law Files Domestic Violence Case Against Ex-Andhra Minister

Jogi Meghana, daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, has approached Governor S Abdul Nazeer seeking police protection for herself and her parents, alleging repeated attempts on her life and continued threats from her husband and in-laws.

Meghana met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on September 9 and submitted a representation seeking protection and a fair and time-bound investigation into the criminal case registered on her complaint.

Meghana has accused her husband Jogi Rajeev, father-in-law Jogi Ramesh, mother-in-law Shakuntala and other relatives of dowry harassment, physical and mental cruelty and attempts to harm her.

She alleged that her family had spent about Rs 5 crore on the wedding and provided gold and silver articles, cash and other gifts. Despite this, she claimed, her in-laws demanded an additional Rs 5 crore, a Toyota Fortuner and diamond jewellery.

Meghana has also alleged threat to her life, including an alleged attempt to push her from a boat during a Goa trip, an incident at a farmhouse in Ghatkesar in Telangana and an alleged assault at her matrimonial home in April 2026 involving strangulation and smothering, which police are investigating.

The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case on July 24 against Ramesh, Rajeev and nine other family members under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. The case includes allegations of cruelty, dowry harassment and an attempt to murder.

The dispute also became politically contentious after Meghana alleged that her in-laws had concealed their religious conversion before the marriage. However, Jogi Ramesh has rejected the allegations and accused opponent TDP of politicising the family dispute.

Meanwhile, Ramesh and other family members have sought anticipatory bail, with the Vijayawada Women's Court directing Ibrahimpatnam police to file their response.

The investigation and legal proceedings are on.