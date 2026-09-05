Maharashtra Woman, 2 Kids Die After Jumping Off Fort, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

A woman and her two children died after she jumped along with them from the famous Naldurg fort in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, following which a case of abetment of suicide and dowry harassment was registered against her husband and three others, police said on Friday.

Another daughter of the woman, who was seriously injured in the incident that occurred on Thursday, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

According to the police, Ashwini Manohar Pol (30), who lived with her parents in Vhantal village, visited the historical site with her five-year-old son Ajinkya and twin daughters Veera and Kranti, aged two-and-a- half years.

The woman and her three children fell from the Upli bastion, the tallest point at the fort, an official said.

Initially, an accidental death report was filed in this connection. However, the woman's father later lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against her husband, his father and the victim's two women relatives at the Naldurg police station, he said.

The accused were identified as her husband Manohar Pol, his father Ankush Pol and two women relatives, all residents of Ambulga in Latur district, according to him.

So far, no arrest has been made in this case, he said.

The deceased woman's father Tanaji Mohite alleged in his complaint that the accused harassed her over dowry and for giving birth to twin daughters. They forced her to bring money and gold bangles and also to make funds available for the purchase of an autorickshaw, the official said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 80 (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide), 85 (subjecting a woman to cruelty), 3 (5) (common intention), according to him.

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