'Before Social Media, It Was A Tough Time For Women': Shreya Ghoshal On Casting Couch In Industry

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who started her career at the tender age of 13, never faced the casting couch or any similar kind of unpleasant experience in the industry. During a recent conversation, Shreya Ghoshal admitted that the casting couch exists in the industry, irrespective of her personal experience.

“It's a slightly better time now. Before social media, women in the industry had a tough time. I started quite early, so my parents always accompanied me to places. So, if anybody wanted to say anything, they didn't dare,” Shreya Ghoshal told Hauterrfly.

Shreya Ghoshal also addressed misconceptions about pay parity in the industry.

“It's not a gender-based thing. Boys do face it. In the beginning of my career, I sang plenty of songs for no money. There are a lot of misconceptions out there. Arijit Singh gets paid this amount, but that's not entirely true. All good singers in the industry right now do a lot of work pro bono. When there's a valid ask, they charge big as well,” Shreya said.





Shreya Ghoshal, along with family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has acquired a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West for Rs 20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Devdas.

Her first official Bollywood song was Bairi Piya, which featured Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the personal front, Shreya Ghoshal married her high school love, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on 5 February 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2021. They named him Devyaan