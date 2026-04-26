Shreya Ghoshal Buys Apartment Worth Rs 21 Crore In Mumbai

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has acquired a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West for Rs 20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

What's Happening

The newly purchased residence is located in the Vaayu building on Sarojini Road and has been bought from Aum Developers Realty.

The apartment is situated on a higher floor and spans 2,601 sq ft, along with a 299 sq ft balcony, bringing the total usable area to approximately 2,900 sq ft.

The transaction was registered on April 24, 2026, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.25 crore. The deal also includes three parking spaces.

This marks the third property purchase by the Ghoshal family within a span of three months. Earlier, they had invested nearly Rs 60 crore in two luxury apartments in Worli.

According to CRE Matrix, "The project is a redevelopment of the erstwhile Sukhada building, and is being constructed as a modern residential project in one of Mumbai's well-established suburban neighbourhoods."

Background

Prior to this, Shreya Ghoshal had also purchased two apartments in the Godrej Trilogy project, developed by Godrej Properties.

As per records accessed by Square Yards, one of the apartments has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft, along with three parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on April 1, 2026, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.78 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.