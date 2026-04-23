Remember <i>Leja Leja</i> Girl Nina Sarkar? She Is Now A CEO In Bengaluru

In 2006, a haunting melody, a bus stop, and a girl with unforgettable eyes came together to create magic.

Nearly two decades later, that same girl - Nina Sarkar - is back in the spotlight, not through a film release, but through a wave of rediscovery on Instagram that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

For many, she will always be "that girl" from Leja Leja Re - the face that defined an era of Indipop romance. But Nina's story today is far more grounded and quietly inspiring.

The Teenager Who Became An Overnight Sensation

When Nina Sarkar filmed Leja Leja Re, she was just 17. The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan, quickly became a cultural moment.

Her expressive eyes - the very reason she was cast - carried the emotional weight of the video. Ironically, those iconic eyes were enhanced with extra contact lenses during the shoot.

Add to that her short boy-cut hairstyle, which required hair extensions (not a wig, as many assumed), and you have a performance that was carefully crafted.

Moreover, Nina's chemistry with co-star Varun Toorkey turned the music video into a cult favourite.

From Indipop Icon To Corporate Leader

Today, Nina Sarkar is not just a former music video star - she is a CEO, founder, writer, and business owner based in Bengaluru.

She now leads a content solutions firm (Quillixir Content Solutions).

Her social media bio says it all: "Famously reclusive (until 2026)" - a line that perfectly captures her long hiatus and unexpected return.

Nina's Instagram Comeback

On April 9, 2026, Nina celebrated the 20th anniversary of Leja Leja Re with a video - and the internet responded instantly.

Within a few hours, people had rediscovered her.

In her own words, the sudden attention felt overwhelming in the best way: "I've never felt such warmth and gratitude for my work before."

She also reflected on why she stayed away for so long.

She feared that putting life on camera might take away its simplicity - questioning whether authenticity survives once it's recorded.

Looking back at 2006, Nina acknowledged how different the industry was: there was no social media, no instant feedback, no way for audience love to reach her directly.

That gap has now been bridged - two decades later.

Meanwhile, Nina is also deeply involved in animal welfare, often rescuing and caring for stray dogs.

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