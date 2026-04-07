Shreya Ghoshal Poses With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Ranveer Singh, Joined By Husband Shiladitya

Bollywood superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal took to her social media account to share a picture with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

The star singer was posing candidly with Ranveer Singh and her husband standing between them. Take a look:

She captioned it as, “The last week felt so wholesome. Surrounded by friends, masters of music, and family. @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial @arrahman @sachintendulkar @ranveersingh @ojasadhiya @osman.mir @aamir_o_mir @mame_khan #ganeshchandanshive @bishwajitghoshal @sarmistl.”

Shreya also shared a few other pictures from the event as well. In the first picture, Shreya is seen posing with stalwart musicians Shankar Mahadevan, AR Rahman, Eshaan, Loy, and others. The trio is seen smiling for the camera.

Talking about Shreya Ghoshal, the singer has been a part of the music industry for over two decades.

The actress, who is currently seen on the singing reality show Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, is being loved for her intricate and precise style of judging.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Devdas.

Her first official song in Bollywood was Bairi Piya which featured Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the personal front, Shreya Ghoshal got married to her high school love, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on 5th February, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2021. They have named him Devyaan.



Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal Opens Up About Rejecting Hit Track Fevicol Se For "Too Much Objectification": "Folded My Hands And Left"

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