Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys Three Apartments In Mumbai Worth Rs 38 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, which are valued at ₹38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartments are located on Carter Road in a building named Varun, which is currently undergoing redevelopment, as per the documents. The units are situated on a higher floor and were acquired from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers.

Pooja Dadlani purchased one apartment, while her husband, Hitesh Gurnani, and her father, Seoram Dadlani, own one flat each in the building.

According to the documents, each unit has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft, with an 81.16 sq ft balcony, bringing the total area of the three apartments to 4,776 sq ft.

The transactions were registered on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹2.16 crore and a registration fee of ₹90,000.

The apartments were purchased with a total of six car parking spaces. The building is currently under construction, with possession expected in December 2028, as per the documents.

According to CRE Matrix, the building where the three apartments were purchased is being constructed under the redevelopment model. “The developer is redeveloping the old ‘Varun' building after acquiring the development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited,” CRE Matrix said.

About Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani is one of the most prominent celebrity managers in India, known for managing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She has been associated with him since 2012 and plays a crucial role in overseeing his professional commitments, including film projects, brand endorsements, public relations, and business ventures like Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to Siasat, Moneycontrol, and multiple media reports, Pooja Dadlani reportedly earns an annual salary ranging between ₹7 crore and ₹9 crore, making her one of the highest-earning celebrity managers in India.

Before working with Shah Rukh Khan, she also managed actors like Deepika Padukone, showcasing her experience in talent management.

Shah Rukh Khan's work

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shoot of the film King, which will be released in theatres later this year. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered two back-to-back blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, in 2023 after a lull period of five years. That year, he also featured in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was a moderate hit.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo in his son's debut Netflix project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.