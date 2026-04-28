Australian Minister Tony Burke Calls Himself A 'Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan,' Picks <i>Om Shanti Om</i> As His All-Time Favourite

Bollywood has fans across the globe, but it is not every day that a senior international politician openly declares his love for it.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has done exactly that, revealing that he is an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan.

During a candid chat on the Indian Link podcast with host Pawan Luthra, Burke did not hold back his admiration. In fact, he jumped straight into it, saying, "I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that."

Tony Burke's Love For Bollywood

His affection for Bollywood does not stop there. Burke also spoke about the music of AR Rahman, revealing that the Oscar-winning composer's work is among his favourites.

When it comes to films, Burke has quite a list. He shared that Chak De! India holds a special place in his heart, particularly because parts of the film were shot in Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The conversation also took a playful turn when Burke was asked whether he supported India or Australia during the climactic hockey match in the film. Laughing, he responded, "No, no, no although I did cheer for India in Lagaan."

Burke also had praise for Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He described it as "a beautiful epic" and "a phenomenal film."

But if there is one film that stands above the rest for him, it is Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan and marking the debut of Deepika Padukone, the film has left a lasting impression on Burke. He called it his "favourite film of all time."

What truly stayed with him, however, is one iconic line from the film. Reflecting on its meaning, Burke recalled, "Simple happy endings... if it's not happy, it's not the end, the story is not over yet." He added that the dialogue feels especially relevant today.

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