The 'Peak Detailing' In <i>Om Shanti Om</i>, From 19 Years Before <i>Dhurandhar</i> Made The Term Viral

In today's world of pause-and-zoom culture, "peak detailing" has become the ultimate compliment for filmmakers. Much of that spotlight recently went to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. But as a viral clip now proves, Bollywood had already cracked this long ago - and Farah Khan was clearly ahead of the curve with Om Shanti Om.

A scene from the 2007 film is once again doing the rounds on social media. And fans cannot stop talking about the film's sharp, cheeky detailing.

The moment is set in 1977. Shah Rukh Khan's Om Prakash jumps into a fire to save Deepika Padukone's Shanti during a shoot. He gets injured, of course, but also delivers one of the most memorable lines in the film.

"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, dosti mein no sorry, no thank you."

Shanti, curious, asks, "Yeh kisi film ka dialogue hai kya?" Pappu (Shreyas Talpade) instantly replies, "Ab tak toh nahi."

At first glance, it plays out like a simple, witty exchange. But here's the twist that has fans excited now - the film is set in 1977, while this very line becomes iconic much later in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989.

Which means, in true Farah Khan style, the film casually slips in a future Bollywood reference into a past timeline. Smart, playful, and very on-brand.

And just when you think that's the only detail, the camera quietly reveals more.

As the scene shifts outside the tent, a young boy is seen writing "no sorry, no thank you" in his diary. He's wearing a 'FRIEND' cap - the same style associated with Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's looks in Maine Pyar Kiya. To top it off, someone calls him "Sooraj", and he bears a striking resemblance to a young Sooraj Barjatya.

Ngl even Christopher Nolan, James Cameron can't even touch this level of detailing forget about other Indian directors… this level of detailing was done way before “peak detailing” became a trend.



Farah Khan really moved different.



GOAT director 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/k4yhhY5b5I — 𝕭𝖎𝖏𝖚⚜️ (@Bij_uji) April 15, 2026

It's a blink-and-miss moment, but also a masterstroke. Farah Khan doesn't just reference Bollywood - she builds a tiny origin story within her film.

Unsurprisingly, fans are loving the rediscovery. One user wrote, "Om Shanti Om was classic. There are plenty of such Bollywood references, though." Another added, "Peak detailing by Farah Khan >>> peak detailing by Aditya Dhar."

The comparison comes at a time when Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar (December 2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (March 2026) have made "peak detailing" a viral phrase. Social media has been filled with breakdowns, theories, and memes celebrating the filmmaker's attention to detail.

Yet, Om Shanti Om quietly did something similar nearly two decades earlier - without calling attention to it.

The film, released in 2007, has always been celebrated for its humour, nostalgia, and larger-than-life storytelling. But moments like these remind you that it also had layers waiting to be discovered.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Needs Rs 135 Crore To Be India's Highest Grossing Film