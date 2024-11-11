Shah Rukh Khan Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown With These New Pics. Courtesy: Manager Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani made fans' Sunday a whole lot better by posting a series of images of the actor on social media. "Looking sharp as ever," Pooja captioned the post and we cannot agree more. The pictures were captured when SRK hosted IIFA 2024 in Dubai. In one of the pictures, the actor styled a brown shirt with black trousers and a leather jacket. Another photo shows him dressed in an all-black tuxedo.

Pooja's post sent Instagram into a meltdown of sorts. The post was showered with the fire and the heart-eyed emojis by the followers. A fan commented, "Handsomest". Another one wrote, "Dashing". A comment read, "King for a reason and King for every season." While a fan commented, "Pooja ma'am served the best meal for the weekend," another one wrote, "He is so handsome mashallah."

Take a look at the post below:

Shah Rukh Khan made an impressive comeback in 2023. He starred in the blockbuster hit Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Following that, he appeared in Atlee's critically and commercially acclaimed film Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. He concluded the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in a film titled King. In a viral clip of him congratulating Santosh Sivan for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed a script for King placed on the table next to the actor.